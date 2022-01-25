The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information Grenada, is proud to join the celebration of International Day of Education.

On 24 January, the world celebrates the fourth International day of Education under the theme “Changing Course, Transforming Education”. The purpose of this year’s theme is to champion the new course of education, allow access to education for all and help build a sustainable future.

This year’s International day of Education provides a platform for the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information to make visible, the important work it has undertaken and accomplished, in providing quality education since the start of the Pandemic. The Ministry continues to transform teaching and learning while using innovative and transformative technology and techniques. The provision of laptops for every teacher at the pre-primary, primary and secondary level, and e-books/e-learning devices for every student at the Primary and secondary level is a significant milestone. With the support of our valued stakeholders the retooling of teachers continues as an area of priority. Hundreds of teachers have benefited from their participation in short courses and webinars since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Education is a human right, a public good and a public responsibility for all. We must continue to move education to the epicenter of transformation and development. This involves a societal shift to strengthen the public functions of education as a shared endeavour. It calls for a broad movement encompassing governments, civil society, educators, students and youth to mobilize our collective intelligence and reimagine our futures together, building on acts of innovation, creativity, hope and the will to provide meaningful change.

The call for a new social contract resonates with the UNESCO Director General’s words on International Day of Education: “In these exceptional times, business as usual is no longer an option. If we are to transform the future, if we are to change course, we must rethink education.

This means forging a new social contract for education, as called for by the UNESCO report on the ‘Futures of Education’, released last November. We need to repair past injustices and orient the digital transformation around inclusion and equity. And we need education to fully contribute to sustainable development – for instance, by integrating environmental education in all curricula and by training teachers in this field.” – Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director-General, on the occasion of the International Day of Education 2021.

Leading the charge to reform education so that every learner can enjoy greater success, our Minister for Education, the Honourable Emmalin Pierre has already sounded that clarion call. The launch of our Service Excellence Charter on 10 December 2021 signalled our commitment as a Ministry to lead from the foreground.

As we celebrate International Day of Education, let us all recommit to maximising on the gains that we have made. Let us continue to change the course and transform education. The Minister for Education, Permanent Secretaries and staff of this Ministry extend best wishes to everyone. Happy International Day of Education.

GIS