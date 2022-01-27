The Integrity Commission has completed an investigation following an official complaint by Social Activist Valerie Thompson into the operations of the Carriacou & Petite Martinique Festivals Board (CPMFB).

The investigation which started in January 2020, was launched in response to Thompson’s expressed concerns about the constitution of the Festivals Board, its operation, possible conflict of interest and insider trading.

Following the gathering and analysis of primary and secondary data, the Commission concluded that the issues raised by the complainant did not constitute corrupt practices as defined by the Prevention of Corruption Act No 15 of 20071.

Consequently, in light of the foregoing the Commission took the opportunity to address the importance of operational transparency and issued several recommendations for the Board’s operational improvement which include, but are not limited to;

Legislative amendments incorporating the Petite Martinique Regatta as a National Festival; Persons in public life refraining from the appointment of close relatives to public bodies as far as possible or feasible;

The application of conflict of interest management principles, such as recusal from meetings by persons who stand to benefit from decisions under consideration by the Board.

The Commission has also undertaken, in keeping with its mandate to provide guidance and training to the Festivals Board on the establishment of a Conflict of Interest Management Policy and implementation of other operational procedures and protocols, to ensure that public trust and confidence are always preserved and enhanced.

A copy of the Report’s Executive Summary is attached for your information.

“corruption” means an act committed by a person that is inconsistent with his or her lawful duties and the rights of others, by unlawfully and wrongfully using his or her influence, office or character to procure some gratification for himself or herself or for another person and includes bribery, fraud and other related offences; and the term. “corrupt” shall have a corresponding meaning;

Integrity Commission

Loading... Loading... Download [515.58 KB]