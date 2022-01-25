JDC Limited is looking to fill positions by experienced and qualified candidates. Learn more about the positions below.

You can submit your CV and cover letter via email to [email protected]. Be sure to mention the position you are applying for in the subject line.

The closing date for applications is 8 February 2022 and only suitable applicants will be acknowledged.

POSITIONS AVAILABLE:

Chief Accountant

Executive, Financial Planning & Analysis

POSITION IDENTIFICATION

Job Title: Chief Accountant

Department: Finance

Job Purpose: Assist and support the Finance Director (FD) in the achievement of the JDC Group financial objectives, so that management can be assured of accurate financial information and diligent adherence to proper internal control procedures.

Responsibilities:

Assist and support the FD in the achievement of the company’s goals and the maintenance of adequate internal controls over all areas of operations

Ensure timely completion of all reports generated by accounting staff, assists in the leadership of the Finance Department, and ensures compliance with all local, and country’s regulations and policies and procedures

Enforce the maintenance of JDC policies and procedures as they apply to the operation

REPORTING RELATIONSHIP

Reporting to Finance Director

KEY RESULT AREAS

Prepare & review the financial reports in accordance with reporting calendars and ensure that all reports are submitted on a timely basis

Provide guidance and supervision to accounting employees

Prepare all other financial reports and analyses and perform other general and administrative functions as may be required

Prepare all Month-end/Year-end reports, including tax reporting packages

Prepare audit schedules and coordinate with external and internal auditors in the completion of their fieldwork

Assist the CFO in the completion and implementation of all audit recommendations

Handle the administration of bank accounts, ensures bank resolutions are updated, and prepare treasury reports

Assist with the creation, implementation and maintenance of financial policies, procedures and controls

Manage all accounting transactions of the company including Sun System and QuickBooks

Posting and timely AP Payments

Manage payroll and all statutory payments

Preparation of Monthly Audit File

Manage Preparation of Taxes and Tax Returns

Prepare and coordinate monthly forecasts and outlooks, including quarterly reforecasts

Support budget/forecast and assist the FD in the completion of the entire budget packages

MARGINAL FUNCTIONS

In addition to performance of the essential functions, this position may be required to perform a combination of supportive functions and additional duties when necessary are assigned

Regular attendance in conformance with the standards, which may be established from time to time, is essential to the successful performance of this position

Ability to read, analyse, and interpret general business periodicals, professional journals, technical procedures or governmental regulations

Ability to write reports, business correspondence, and procedure manuals

Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from groups to managers, clients, customers, and ownership

Ability to apply mathematical operations to such tasks as frequency distribution, analysis of variance, correlation techniques, sampling theory, and factor analysis

GENERAL

Must have finger dexterity to be able to operate office equipment such as computers, printers, 10-key adding machine, electric typewriter, multi-line touch-tone phone, filing cabinets, FAX machines, photocopiers, dolly and other office equipment as needed

Knowledge of computer accounting programs, math skills as well as budgetary analysis capabilities required

QUALIFICATIONS: EDUCATION, KNOWLEDGE, TRAINING & WORK EXPERIENCE

Minimum of five years of experience in similar role and experience supervising staff in all disciplines of Finance required

BA/BS Degree in finance/accounting field

Must be knowledgeable with accounting systems and computer literate

Ability to multi-task and work independently against a list of performance and quality

standards

Prioritises departmental functions to meet deadlines and handle contingencies

Ability to communicate information and ideas including complex or technical issues, orally and in writing

Evaluate and select alternative courses of action quickly and accurately

Work well in stressful, high-pressure, multitask situations

Effective in handling problems in the workplace, including anticipating, preventing, identifying, and solving problems as needed

Ability to assimilate complex information, data, etc. from disparate sources as well as the ability to consider, adjust, or modify this information to meet the particular need

Effective at listening to, understanding, taking action when required and clarifying the concerns and issues raised by co-workers and guests

Understand and interpret financial information, operations data and complex arithmetic functions

Able to work long hours

POSITION IDENTIFICATION

Job Title: Executive, Financial Planning & Analysis

Department: Finance

Job Purpose: Assist and support the CFO in the achievement of the JDC Group financial objectives, so that management can be assured of accurate financial information and diligent adherence to proper internal control procedures.

Responsibilities:

To utilise both quantitative and qualitative analysis of all operational aspects of a company to evaluate the company’s progress toward achieving its goals and to map out future goals and plans

FP&A executive to consider economic and business trends, review past company performance, and attempt to anticipate obstacles and potential problems, all with an eye toward forecasting a company’s future financial results

To oversee a broad array of financial affairs, including income, expenses, taxes, capital expenditures, investments, and financial statements. Also, charged with examining, analysing, and evaluating the entirety of a corporation’s financial activities, and mapping out the company’s financial future

REPORTING RELATIONSHIP

Reporting to CFO

KEY RESULT AREAS

Working with individual departments to prepare budgets and consolidate them into one overall corporate budget

Preparing internal reports for executive leadership and supporting their decision making

Creating, updating, and maintaining financial models and detailed forecasts of the company’s future operations

Comparing historical results against budgets and forecasts, and performing variance analysis to explain differences in performance and make improvements going forward

Considering opportunities for the company to expand or grow

Mapping outgrowth plans, including capital expenditures and investments

Generating 3- to 5-year financial forecasts

Gauging the company’s overall financial health, primarily by using key financial ratios such as the debt-to-equity ratio, current ratio, and interest coverage ratio

Examining and evaluating the cost-efficiency of each department of the company, in light of what percentage of the company’s financial resources each department consumes

Evaluating whether the company’s current assets and investments are the best use of the company’s excess working capital, by looking at return on investment (ROI) and comparisons with other ways the company might utilise its cash flow (e.g., other possible investments, increased stock dividends, etc

Performs quantitative analysis of operational and financial data

Evaluates new projects and investment opportunities by comparing them with each other

Builds and maintains a corporate financial model that details the entire company’s operations and projects future performance

Performs ad hoc analysis for executives as required

QUALIFICATIONS: KNOWLEDGE, TRAINING & WORK EXPERIENCE

Minimum of 5 years of experience in similar role and experience supervising staff in all disciplines of Finance required

BA/BS Degree in finance/accounting field

Must have Decision Making and Learning Skills

Able to Read and AnalySe Financial Statements

Project Management skills and Financial Modelling skills

Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Financial Risk Manager (FRM), or Financial Modelling and Valuation Analyst (FMVA) MBA degree is a plus

Must be knowledgeable with accounting systems and computer literate

Ability to multi-task and work independently against a list of performance and quality standards

Prioritises departmental functions to meet deadlines and handle contingencies

Ability to communicate information and ideas including complex or technical issues, orally and in writing

Evaluate and select alternative courses of action quickly and accurately

Work well in stressful, high-pressure, multitask situations

Effective in handling problems in the workplace, including anticipating, preventing, identifying, and solving problems as needed

Ability to assimilate complex information, data, etc from disparate sources as well as the ability to consider, adjust, or modify this information to meet the particular need

Effective at listening to, understanding, taking action when required and clarifying the concerns and issues raised by co-workers and guests

Understand and interpret financial information, operations data and complex arithmetic functions

Able to work long hours