POSITIONS AVAILABLE:
- Chief Accountant
- Executive, Financial Planning & Analysis
POSITION IDENTIFICATION
Job Title: Chief Accountant
Department: Finance
Job Purpose: Assist and support the Finance Director (FD) in the achievement of the JDC Group financial objectives, so that management can be assured of accurate financial information and diligent adherence to proper internal control procedures.
Responsibilities:
- Assist and support the FD in the achievement of the company’s goals and the maintenance of adequate internal controls over all areas of operations
- Ensure timely completion of all reports generated by accounting staff, assists in the leadership of the Finance Department, and ensures compliance with all local, and country’s regulations and policies and procedures
- Enforce the maintenance of JDC policies and procedures as they apply to the operation
REPORTING RELATIONSHIP
- Reporting to Finance Director
KEY RESULT AREAS
- Prepare & review the financial reports in accordance with reporting calendars and ensure that all reports are submitted on a timely basis
- Provide guidance and supervision to accounting employees
- Prepare all other financial reports and analyses and perform other general and administrative functions as may be required
- Prepare all Month-end/Year-end reports, including tax reporting packages
- Prepare audit schedules and coordinate with external and internal auditors in the completion of their fieldwork
- Assist the CFO in the completion and implementation of all audit recommendations
- Handle the administration of bank accounts, ensures bank resolutions are updated, and prepare treasury reports
- Assist with the creation, implementation and maintenance of financial policies, procedures and controls
- Manage all accounting transactions of the company including Sun System and QuickBooks
- Posting and timely AP Payments
- Manage payroll and all statutory payments
- Preparation of Monthly Audit File
- Manage Preparation of Taxes and Tax Returns
- Prepare and coordinate monthly forecasts and outlooks, including quarterly reforecasts
- Support budget/forecast and assist the FD in the completion of the entire budget packages
MARGINAL FUNCTIONS
- In addition to performance of the essential functions, this position may be required to perform a combination of supportive functions and additional duties when necessary are assigned
- Regular attendance in conformance with the standards, which may be established from time to time, is essential to the successful performance of this position
- Ability to read, analyse, and interpret general business periodicals, professional journals, technical procedures or governmental regulations
- Ability to write reports, business correspondence, and procedure manuals
- Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from groups to managers, clients, customers, and ownership
- Ability to apply mathematical operations to such tasks as frequency distribution, analysis of variance, correlation techniques, sampling theory, and factor analysis
GENERAL
- Must have finger dexterity to be able to operate office equipment such as computers, printers, 10-key adding machine, electric typewriter, multi-line touch-tone phone, filing cabinets, FAX machines, photocopiers, dolly and other office equipment as needed
- Knowledge of computer accounting programs, math skills as well as budgetary analysis capabilities required
QUALIFICATIONS: EDUCATION, KNOWLEDGE, TRAINING & WORK EXPERIENCE
- Minimum of five years of experience in similar role and experience supervising staff in all disciplines of Finance required
- BA/BS Degree in finance/accounting field
- Must be knowledgeable with accounting systems and computer literate
- Ability to multi-task and work independently against a list of performance and quality
- standards
- Prioritises departmental functions to meet deadlines and handle contingencies
- Ability to communicate information and ideas including complex or technical issues, orally and in writing
- Evaluate and select alternative courses of action quickly and accurately
- Work well in stressful, high-pressure, multitask situations
- Effective in handling problems in the workplace, including anticipating, preventing, identifying, and solving problems as needed
- Ability to assimilate complex information, data, etc. from disparate sources as well as the ability to consider, adjust, or modify this information to meet the particular need
- Effective at listening to, understanding, taking action when required and clarifying the concerns and issues raised by co-workers and guests
- Understand and interpret financial information, operations data and complex arithmetic functions
- Able to work long hours
POSITION IDENTIFICATION
Job Title: Executive, Financial Planning & Analysis
Department: Finance
Job Purpose: Assist and support the CFO in the achievement of the JDC Group financial objectives, so that management can be assured of accurate financial information and diligent adherence to proper internal control procedures.
Responsibilities:
- To utilise both quantitative and qualitative analysis of all operational aspects of a company to evaluate the company’s progress toward achieving its goals and to map out future goals and plans
- FP&A executive to consider economic and business trends, review past company performance, and attempt to anticipate obstacles and potential problems, all with an eye toward forecasting a company’s future financial results
- To oversee a broad array of financial affairs, including income, expenses, taxes, capital expenditures, investments, and financial statements. Also, charged with examining, analysing, and evaluating the entirety of a corporation’s financial activities, and mapping out the company’s financial future
REPORTING RELATIONSHIP
- Reporting to CFO
KEY RESULT AREAS
- Working with individual departments to prepare budgets and consolidate them into one overall corporate budget
- Preparing internal reports for executive leadership and supporting their decision making
- Creating, updating, and maintaining financial models and detailed forecasts of the company’s future operations
- Comparing historical results against budgets and forecasts, and performing variance analysis to explain differences in performance and make improvements going forward
- Considering opportunities for the company to expand or grow
- Mapping outgrowth plans, including capital expenditures and investments
- Generating 3- to 5-year financial forecasts
- Gauging the company’s overall financial health, primarily by using key financial ratios such as the debt-to-equity ratio, current ratio, and interest coverage ratio
- Examining and evaluating the cost-efficiency of each department of the company, in light of what percentage of the company’s financial resources each department consumes
- Evaluating whether the company’s current assets and investments are the best use of the company’s excess working capital, by looking at return on investment (ROI) and comparisons with other ways the company might utilise its cash flow (e.g., other possible investments, increased stock dividends, etc
- Performs quantitative analysis of operational and financial data
- Evaluates new projects and investment opportunities by comparing them with each other
- Builds and maintains a corporate financial model that details the entire company’s operations and projects future performance
- Performs ad hoc analysis for executives as required
QUALIFICATIONS: KNOWLEDGE, TRAINING & WORK EXPERIENCE
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in similar role and experience supervising staff in all disciplines of Finance required
- BA/BS Degree in finance/accounting field
- Must have Decision Making and Learning Skills
- Able to Read and AnalySe Financial Statements
- Project Management skills and Financial Modelling skills
- Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Financial Risk Manager (FRM), or Financial Modelling and Valuation Analyst (FMVA) MBA degree is a plus
- Must be knowledgeable with accounting systems and computer literate
- Ability to multi-task and work independently against a list of performance and quality standards
- Prioritises departmental functions to meet deadlines and handle contingencies
- Ability to communicate information and ideas including complex or technical issues, orally and in writing
- Evaluate and select alternative courses of action quickly and accurately
- Work well in stressful, high-pressure, multitask situations
- Effective in handling problems in the workplace, including anticipating, preventing, identifying, and solving problems as needed
- Ability to assimilate complex information, data, etc from disparate sources as well as the ability to consider, adjust, or modify this information to meet the particular need
- Effective at listening to, understanding, taking action when required and clarifying the concerns and issues raised by co-workers and guests
- Understand and interpret financial information, operations data and complex arithmetic functions
- Able to work long hours
