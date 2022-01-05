The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) advises the general public that all licences except motor vehicle licences are due for payment annually on 7 January.

ALL Professionals are therefore encouraged to pay their licences on or before Friday 7 January. These include, but are not limited to:

Accountants

Architects

Auctioneers

Auditors

Barristers/Lawyers/Solicitors

Building Contractors

Commercial travellers

Commission Agents

Engineers

Pharmacists

Real Estate Agents

Surveyors

Wiremen

The general public is reminded that a person required by law to acquire a licence under the Licenes Act Cap 172, who neglects to do so, shall be guilty of an offence and is liable to a fine of $500. Failure to pay licensing fees by the given date will also restrict access to other government services.

The Inland Revenue Division expresses profound gratitude to the general public for its continued cooperation and encourages members of the public to stay committed to their obligations under the law.

Comptroller

Inland Revenue Division