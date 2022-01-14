Sometime after 2 am on Thursday, 13 January 2022 officers attached to the Drug Squad Unit intercepted a Blue and Silver Suzuki Escudo along the Grand Anse Valley Roadway and conducted a search which revealed a quantity of controlled drugs.

The Cannabis weighed 176 lbs and carries an estimated street value of ($399,168).

As a result of this, Keron Straker, 31 years, Chef of Grand Anse Valley, St George, Tyrell Barry, 30 years, Assistant Chef of Morne Fendue, St Patrick and Learn Charles, 32 years, Fisherman of Brighton Village, St Vincent & the Grenadines were arrested and are presently assisting police with investigations. The vehicle was also impounded.

An additional charge may be preferred against the Vincentian national who entered the state of Grenada illegally. One of the men also tested positive for Covid-19.

In an unrelated matter, Nyazani David and Victor Vesprey who were charged in connection with the discovery of 114 lbs of Cannabis on Saturday, 8 January 2022 were remanded to custody at Her Majesty’s Prisons following a drug bust at Ratton Beach, St Patrick.

Further to this seizure, Chrispin Ramdeen, 37 years, Carpenter of Snell Hall, St Patrick and Anthony Jones, 39 years, Carpenter of Requin, St David, were arrested and charged on Wednesday, 12 January 2022, for Trafficking in a Controlled Drug following the discovery of 9 lbs of Cannabis, that was connected to a previous seizure on Saturday, 8 January 2022.

They appeared before the Sauteurs Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 14 January 2022, and were remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons.

All 5 men are scheduled to reappear at the Sauteurs Magistrate’s Court on 25 January 2022.

Office of Commissioner of Police