by Ambassador Denis G Antoine

Her smile has always been her welcoming way, and when she smiled it was with trust because she smiled until her eyes closed with a warm embrace.

I called on Aunty Joan and the St Andrew’s pharmacy was my must stop whenever I am home.

I have learned from her a lot about community, and the needs of other people; because after my hug and a sweet smile she would ask, have you been by the school, we are fixing the windows, in the church. Our last conversation at Christmas time, she said to me you should donate a musical instrument for the church.

I have always smiled because I learned as a child, that her mother, Ilene, thought her that serving others makes life worthwhile. It comes as no surprise to me that she has instilled the same in her children. Her life was lived in quiet public service.

On behalf of my family and myself, I express sincere condolences to Theobald, her bereaved husband, her daughters, Akarda and Ambika, her son, Kenroy, loved ones, family, and friends, the people of Birch Grove, the parish of St Andrew’s, especially parishioners of St Matthew’s Roman Catholic Church in Birch Grove, and the Grenadian community in the North American diaspora, on the passing of our late beloved and honourable Joan Ventour. Her record of service went far beyond her dedication to her immediate family and touched many lives of Grenadians at home and the diaspora. She would be remembered for her dedication to the preservation of the historical values of the place of her birth. Her insistent efforts to build stronger communities through service are indelible records of her legacy.

We all knew her as Mrs Ventour. I called her Aunty Joan. She walked and spoke quietly, embraced family, serving people with pride. Those of us who knew her were blessed by the gift of her presence in our lives, and the services she rendered. On the passing of the late Joan Ventour, let us find the meaning of her life by remembering that she strove always to do all she could, whenever she could, for her family, her people, and community. The deepest meaning of the life of the late Joan Ventour lies in the fact that it was given and in gratefulness, which is the inner gesture of giving meaning to her life, her legacy must be recognised. Therefore, in gratefulness let us acknowledge, cherish, and celebrate her life, and treasure her memories in our hearts. May she rest in peace.