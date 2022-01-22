Minister for Sports, Culture and the Arts, Co-operatives and Fisheries, Hon. Yolande Bain-Horsford, and Management and Staff of the Ministry, are very saddened to learn about the passing of Fitzroy Checkley, a former member of the Grenada Starters Association, who has dedicated his professional skills towards the sporting fraternity for more than 40 years.

Checkley died on Monday.

In a brief statement, the Ministry extended condolences to Checkley’s family, and added “May the Lord continue to comfort them as they go through this difficult period of mourning. Mr Checkley’s great contribution towards the development of sports and nation-building will always be remembered.”

GIS