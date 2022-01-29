The Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts, Fisheries and Co-operatives wishes Andre Fletcher, Grenada’s Cricket Ambassador, a speedy recovery.

Fletcher was batting for Khulna Tigers in a match against Chattogram Challengers at the Bangladesh Premier League 2022 on Monday, 24 January 2022, when he was struck on his neck by a short delivery from Rejaur Rahman Raja. As a result, the Grenadian Ambassador was unable to continue the game, and was given emergency attention.

The Ministry of Sports hopes that Fletcher makes a speedy recovery and regains his strength to resume his career in cricket, and wishes him the best of health.

GIS