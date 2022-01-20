The Grenada Food and Nutrition Council (GFNC), with support from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the Ministry of Agriculture, is strengthening its Food Bank Initiative, a project that will lay the foundation for the establishment of the National Parliamentary Front against Hunger Secretariat.

Under the project, the FAO is working with the GFNC to develop a strategic action plan that will provide a framework for expansion of the Food Bank. The GFNC, a statutory body under the Ministry of Agriculture has recruited a team of consultants to develop the strategic action plan which should provide a comprehensive guide with goals, objectives, measurable actions, timelines and identifying the responsible agencies and stakeholders that will work together for the eradication of hunger and malnutrition in Grenada.

This initiative will support vulnerable families on a monthly basis with nutritious, locally produced food as a means of promoting healthy eating habits.

“In our efforts to expand, we have begun collaborating with the Marketing & National Importing Board (MNIB) and Andall and Associates; these are two suppliers at which the beneficiaries will be able to use their vouchers,” explained Sidoni Frank, Food Scientist at the GFNC. “Beneficiaries will be required to present their identification documents to purchase items listed at the back of the voucher,” he added.

The Food Bank initiative also contributes to economic activity by supporting local farmers and producers, while at the same time improving the appreciation for local food and their nutritional benefits. Each voucher is valued at $75 and families can receive as many as six vouchers, depending on the number of residents in the household.

The interventions under this Food Bank Initiative are consistent with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2 “Zero Hunger”, which aims to “End hunger, achieve food security and improve nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture.”

One hundred and thirty families are expected to benefit from this initiative, including women receiving antenatal care, those with low birth weight babies, low-income families, the elderly and persons with chronic diseases.

The Ministry of Agriculture keenly anticipates the implementation of the strategies developed, as a means of promoting food and nutrition security for all.

Ministry of Agriculture…ensuring food and nutrition security for all.

GIS