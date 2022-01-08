The public is advised that due to road maintenance work at the Mt Pleasant and Montinel intersection in Carriacou, the Montinel road is closed until further notice.

The Public Works Department in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government and the Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force apologise for any inconvenience as a result of this closure.

The ministry and the RGPF solicit the cooperation of all motorists.

For further information, please contact:

The Carriacou Police Station on 443-7482.

Rholda Quamina, Permanent Secretary for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs at 443-6026 or via email at [email protected]

Jermonne Adams, Communication Officer at 443-6026 or via email at [email protected]

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs