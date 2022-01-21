The Praedial Larceny Unit of the Royal Grenada Police Force notifies residents of Mt Toute and surrounding areas that 2 sheep were found on cultivated property in Mt Toute, St George, on Friday, 21 January 2022.

The animals were impounded and are housed at Her Majesty’s Prisons Pound Yard, Richmond Hill, St George.

The owner or anyone who has information about the owner of these animals is asked to contact the Central Police Station, Praedial Larceny Unit on 440-2244 or 405-3144.

