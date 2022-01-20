During a search conducted by Prison Officers at the Carpenter’s Shop at Her Majesty’s Prisons, on Tuesday, 18 January 2022, a number of items inclusive of illegal drugs were discovered.
The following items were seized during the operation;
- Seventeen (17) packets of Cannabis (7.65 oz.)
- Five (5) cell phones
- Two (2) cell phone chargers
- One (1) headphone
- One (1) cell phone battery
These items were handed over to police for investigative purposes. Investigations are ongoing.
Office of Commissioner of Police
