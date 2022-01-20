During a search conducted by Prison Officers at the Carpenter’s Shop at Her Majesty’s Prisons, on Tuesday, 18 January 2022, a number of items inclusive of illegal drugs were discovered.

The following items were seized during the operation;

Seventeen (17) packets of Cannabis (7.65 oz.)

Five (5) cell phones

Two (2) cell phone chargers

One (1) headphone

One (1) cell phone battery

These items were handed over to police for investigative purposes. Investigations are ongoing.

Office of Commissioner of Police