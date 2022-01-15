The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information is in the process of implementing the Academic Recovery Programme as part of the Covid-19 Accelerated Response and Recovery Project.

School closures and other disruptions due to the pandemic, have negatively affected teachers and students. The Academic Recovery Programme seeks to provide psychosocial support for teachers and students.

In this regard, 2 webinars on Suicide Prevention are scheduled for teachers from Primary schools on 19 and 20 January 2022 at 5 pm via the Zoom platform. The webinars will be aired live on the GIS Facebook page, as well as GIS Ch. 22, and the GIS live stream (gistvgrenada.org)

The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information will continue to provide support to ensure that mental health is given priority in this ever-changing and challenging environment, as it aims to enable all students to succeed.

GIS