The Ministry of Agriculture informs the public of the relocation of the Southern Agricultural District Office at Petite Bacaye, St David to the building of the Chinese Agricultural Mission, at La Sagesse.

To facilitate the relocation, the office will be closed on Thursday, 27 January and Friday, 28 January. During this time, farmers are encouraged to conduct business at the main office at the Ministerial Complex, Tanteen.

The new office will be opened to the public on 31 January 2022. The Ministry apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused as a result of the relocation. For further information please call the Extension Department at 473-440-2708.

Ministry of Agriculture…ensuring food and nutrition security for all

