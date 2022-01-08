Following a one-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, plans are underway to host the Republic Bank Spice Island Billfish Tournament (SIBT), from 25 – 29, January 2022 at the Grenada Yacht Club.

At a press launch held at the Grenada Yacht Club, Republic Bank’s Managing Director, Naomi De Allie pledged the Bank’s contribution of $45,000 to host the tournament. Republic Bank assumed title sponsorship rights in 2020.

Addressing the audience at the media launch, former Chairman of the SIBT Committee, Richard Mc Intyre thanked the Bank for its commitment to ensuring that this much-needed economic activity is brought to Grenada at this time. He reassures game fishing enthusiasts that all Covid-19 safety measures as guided by local authorities are being put in place to ensure that visitors and locals alike can participate in a safe environment. Some of the usual activities associated with the event will be scaled back, in adherence to social distancing. Notwithstanding, he promises the same high standards will be maintained.

The Spice Island Billfish Tournament is one of the leading game fishing events in the Southern Caribbean since 1964, attracting hundreds of anglers and supporters each year. It is one of the most looked forward to event on Grenada’s sports tourism calendar, and also serves as a major economic booster for the island. To learn more, or to register for the event, visit: http://sibtgd.com/.

