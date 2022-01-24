Republic Bank joins in congratulating 11-year-old Shequana Samuel of the Uganda Martyrs Primary School, located at Happy Hill, St George, for winning both categories in the recent Grenada Green Group (G3) Anti-Litter campaign.

In late 2021, the Grenada Green Group initiated an anti-litter campaign among schools to highlight the problem of littering in Grenada. The promotion was designed in 2 categories: An art/poster competition and a song competition, using a Christmas jingle. The competition, which was opened to 7 schools – 5 primary and 2 secondary – attracted entries from 2 schools.

Samuel emerged winner in both categories, with her art depiction of “Coughing Earth” – the planet choking on litter – and her Christmas anti-litter song to the tune of “Jingle bells, jingle bells; jingle all the way”. Her prize was a gift certificate for a RightSTART account, sponsored by Republic Bank, valued at $500, representing $250 for each category.

Republic Bank Brand ambassador, 2019 IAAF World Champion in the Javelin throw, Anderson Peters, presented Shequana Samuel with her prize, in a brief ceremony held at the school on Thursday, 20 January. He also encouraged her peers to continue to spread the message “Keep Grenada Clean”, and said that, when representing Grenada at the very highest level, he prefers to feel that he is representing a clean country.

Commenting on the drive, Secretary of the Grenada Green Group Ian Blaikie, said, “It is impressive that schools managed to produce material at all at a time when their routines were being repeatedly disrupted by Covid-19 restrictions.” This, he said, was an unforgettable occasion, because it was G3’s first song and poster competition. He commented on the ills of littering, which attracts rodents, promotes mosquito-borne tropical diseases, and is to the detriment of agriculture, fishing and tourism.

Nickoli Boyke, representing Grenada Solid Waste Management Authority (GSWMA), presented a GSWMA 25-year commemorative t-shirt to Shequana. Boyke said that the message about the damage done by littering must be spread by as many channels as possible.

Republic Bank is pleased to support initiatives like this, which is in keeping with its mandate to adopt the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. By signing on to these principles in 2020, Republic Bank made a commitment to embrace enterprises that promote Quality Education, Decent Work and Economic Growth and, Clean Energy.

To learn more about the Grenada Green Group’s mission, or to volunteer, please visit https://www.grenadagreengroup.com/ or, call 537 9174.

