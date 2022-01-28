The Praedial Larceny Unit of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) notifies residents of Mont Tout and surrounding areas that 5 sheep were found on cultivated property in Mont Tout, St George, on Friday, 28 January 2022.

The animals were impounded and are housed at Her Majesty’s Prisons Pound Yard, Richmond Hill, St George.

The owner or anyone who has any information about the owner of those animals is asked to contact the Central Police Station, Praedial Larceny Unit on 440-2244 or 405-3144.

Office of the Commissioner of Police