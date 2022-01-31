The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force, notifies the general public and in particular motorist that a portion of the Hermitage Public Road, from Gru Gru Bailey Hill (Nutmeg Pool) through to the Poyntzfield/Tivoli Junction, St Andrew, will be closed to vehicular traffic on Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 to Wednesday, 4 February 2022, between 9 am and 5 pm.

This closure is to facilitate repairs, resurfacing and paving of the roadway.

As a result of this closure, the undermentioned areas will be affected:

Motorists travelling from Upper St John direction will not be able to travel beyond the Hermitage Health Centre

Motorists travelling from Mt Rich direction will not be able to travel beyond the Nutmeg Pool at Gru Gru Bailey Hill

Motorists travelling from Tivoli/Poyntzfield direction will not be able to travel beyond the Poyntzfield/Tivoli Junction, St Andrew

Site Safety Officers will provide directions to the motoring public.

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force thanks the general public for their cooperation and understanding and regret any inconvenience that may be caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police