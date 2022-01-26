The Rotary Clubs in Grenada are inviting applications for assistance following the Launch of the Good Neighbour Initiative, a programme to assist electricity customers.

Under the initiative, families and Individuals can apply for short-term assistance with electricity bill payments of up to $250 for a maximum of 3 months, or replacement of electrical wiring after fires or natural disasters. The programme will prioritise the elderly, families with children and families with changed financial circumstances resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Good Neighbour project is administered by the Rotary Clubs in Grenada, which have established partnerships with other non-profit and community organisations throughout Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

In his remarks, Richard Strachan, Assistant District Governor Rotary District 7030, stated, “The Good Neighbour Initiative fits perfectly into Rotary’s areas of focus. Rotary is pleased to be in Partnership with Grenlec as this is what Rotary clubs both locally and internationally are known for.”

The primary funding for the programme is provided by the Grenlec Community Partnership Initiative (GCPI), which sets aside 5% of its pre-tax profits annually for community development projects. In addition to the Grenlec Debates, the GCPI provides support for programmes that promote sport and foster the preservation of culture, heritage and safe, clean environments.

In endorsing the Good Neighbour Initiative, Chrissie Worme-Charles, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development and Community Empowerment stated, “The project is a wonderful initiative as it drives home the importance of serving and giving…The Good Neighbour Initiative will allow people to access some assistance in a time most needed.”

While individuals can apply directly through the Good Neighbour Initiative website www.goodneighbourinititative.org, partner community organisations will serve as recommenders and will help individuals with applications, where needed. Application forms can also be downloaded through the website and will also be made available through recommenders and published locations in every parish.

Rotary Clubs in Grenada