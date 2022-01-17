The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information, acting on the advice of the Ministry of Health and Social Security and the Cabinet, says school will continue next week, with adherence to the 6-foot physical distancing protocol.

However, the Ministry has made allowances for schools with unique situations, and will continue to do so in the coming week.

The Ministry of Education is appealing to parents to keep their children at home, if they are exhibiting flu-like symptoms, or if a member of their household has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Ministry is further recommending that steps are taken to ensure that every person who enters a school compound is subject to a temperature check, as every effort must be made to preserve health and well-being.

GIS