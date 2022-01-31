St George’s University (SGU) is thrilled to announce the full return of SGU students to campus in Grenada for in-person learning for the August 2022 term.

This decision is possible as the Government of Grenada continues to focus on returning to a degree of normalcy across the nation while safeguarding members of the community.

We are confident the infection control and vaccination efforts implemented allow for a full return to our campus. Students in the Schools of Medicine, Veterinary Medicine, Arts and Sciences, and Graduate Studies are required to start the August 2022 term on campus in Grenada.

“The availability of vaccines worldwide has given us a great opportunity to return to our vibrant and welcoming campus environment, while keeping the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff on campus, and that of the Grenada community, our highest priority.” said Dr Richard Liebowitz, vice chancellor of St George’s University. “As part of our plan for a full return to campus life, Covid-19 vaccines and booster vaccinations are required for all students, faculty, staff, administrators, vendors, and visitors on campus”.

Over the last few months, the University has been able to prepare for a full return of its growing campus community with several expansion and redevelopment projects that will be completed before the August 2022 term. In addition to full access to indoor and outdoor facilities at the fitness center, students will have access to more individual and group study spaces as well as new technologically advanced clinical skills laboratories.

Enhancements completed over the past 18 months include:

New Eric Gairy Pavilion: Outside of Eric Gairy Hall, this open-air pavilion welcomes up to 282 students to convene for outdoor study.

New Beachfront Pavilion: On the hill connecting upper and lower campus, overlooking the ocean, this new pavilion has the capacity for 324 students to conduct group study.

Renovated indoor study spaces campus-wide: Students will have 52 percent more individual study spaces following renovations with new carrels in Founders Library, Lower Modica Hall, Lower Taylor Hall, St David's Hall, St Andrew's Hall, and St John's Hall.

Additional clinical skills labs: After recently updating the existing 56 clinical skills rooms with the newest technology, another 28 rooms as well as a new control centre have been added to help provide an optimal simulation experience with standardised patients.

“45 years later, our True Blue campus is still the most magical place to learn and study with an enriching student experience. We can’t wait to welcome all of our students to campus for the August 2022 term,” said Dr Charles Modica, chancellor of St George’s University. “The University remains committed to the country and people of Grenada in this long-term partnership, and we look forward to returning as an active and vital member of the community.”

SGU will continue to collaborate with the Government of Grenada and to support its public health response to combat the spread of Covid-19. This collaboration has helped to inform our decisions on a full return for the August 2022 term.

