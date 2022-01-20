Forty-five years ago, St George’s University School of Medicine commenced classes on the True Blue campus, marking the start of a world-class institution that is now the largest source of doctors for the entire US workforce.

The past 45 years have provided incredible journeys, memories, accomplishments, and careers resulting in over 24,000 graduates in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, the arts and sciences, and other professions and disciplines. SGU graduates are part of a strong network of graduates who have established careers in all 50 US states and more than 50 countries around the world.

“I am proud of this amazing institution that has also forged a path for generations of doctors to come — for the seventh year in a row, SGU secured more residency positions than any medical school in the world. Although the campus and the world around it, have changed in our 45 years, the University’s commitment to our mission of training high-quality physicians — and our commitment to the island of Grenada — remain the same,” said Dr Richard Liebowitz, vice-chancellor of St George’s University.

SGU’s impact on healthcare, veterinary medicine, business, and many other fields has been felt both near and far. Since the first campus expansion in 1993, SGU has continued to make long-term investments to meet the needs of its growing campus community, and, in turn, the wider Grenadian community.

“The University is proud of its long history of mutual support in the Grenada community. We are thrilled that so many of our students come back to visit long after graduating, and in recent times, they have given generously with supplies and financial donations to combat Covid-19 in Grenada,” said Dr Charles Modica, chancellor of St George’s University.

SGU’s School of Medicine continues to play a large role in transforming education in Grenada by providing scholarships for various programs to its citizens. These opportunities have enhanced and enriched the lives of many in the community. To date, SGU is responsible for graduating over 2,100 Grenadian alumni, with more than 250 MDs.

SGU invites everyone to join the celebration by sharing memories from the past to present day that highlight the pioneering spirit that started a legacy. To participate, post memorable photos and videos on social media using the hashtag #SGUspirit.

SGU