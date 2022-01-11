by Linda Straker

F irst Minister of Government to disclose that she has tested positive for the virus

O ne of hundreds of people diagnose d positive during Grenada’s second Covid-19 wave

Second wave fuelled by Omicron variant began immediately after Christmas festival activities

Social Development Minister Delma Thomas has disclosed that she has tested positive for Covid-19. She is one of the hundreds of people diagnosed positive during Grenada’s second Covid-19 wave.

“After working in the frontline at mostly all pop-up clinics and visiting the hospital and not getting Covid-19, I have just tested positive for the virus,’ the Minister said in a post on her Facebook page.

Thomas who is an asthmatic and fully vaccinated, posted that her symptoms are slight sore throat and stuffy nose. “I contracted the virus from my husband,’ she disclosed, followed by the disclosure that her husband who is a police officer was diagnosed with the virus days earlier.

Reminding friends and followers of her page that Covid-19 is real, she reminded them to “wear your mask, wash your hands and follow all the protocols because it {the virus] doesn’t discriminate.”

Thomas who also has responsibility for hospital service, is the first Minister of Government to disclose that she has tested positive for the virus. During the first wave which occurred from mid-August to October 2021, over 5,000 people became infected and 200 were classified as Covid-19 related deaths. It was fuelled by the Delta variant.

This second wave which is fuelled by the Omicron variant began immediately after the Christmas festival activities in which there were lots of mass gathering activities.