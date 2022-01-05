The St Patrick Youth Organisation’s ‘Caring Hands’ Initiative consists of activities in which the Organisation embarks on various service projects designed to positively affect the people and communities within St Patrick.

Under this initiative, the Organisation implemented an activity called ‘SPYO’s Christmas Cheers’ which targeted homeless and less fortunate people within the parish of St Patrick and provided the individuals with pre-Christmas lunches.

Vice President of SPYO and Chairperson of the Service Committee Karena Noel, said the initiative was important for the Organisation as it sought to put smiles on the faces of the homeless and less fortunate within the parish as the Christmas season approached. She said, “the joy that was received showed that we greatly impacted these individuals, many of whom did not have anything to eat that day.”

Through the hard work and the collective efforts of the members of SPYO, a total of 40 lunches were distributed to the less fortunate in 10 villages of St Patrick. The impacted villages were Sauteurs, La Mode, Marli, Snell Hall, River Sallee, Hermitage, Mt Rich, Madeys, Mt Rose and Chantimelle.

SPYO wishes to extend thanks to Senator Victor Phillip, Sparkle’s Fruity Delights and all other contributors who made the initiative a success.

SPYO