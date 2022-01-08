Dwayne Williams, a 36-year-old resident of La Poterie, St Andrew, received 13 charges consisting of Stealing, Stealing from a Dwelling House and Housebreaking.

Six of those charges were committed within the parish of St Andrew and 7 within St George, 2 of which were committed while warded as a patient at the General Hospital.

Williams was brought before the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Friday,7 January,2022, where he pleaded guilty to all the offences committed within St George. He was remanded at Her Majesty’s Prisons until 13 January 2022, awaiting sentencing.

He will also appear at the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on 17 January 2022, to plea to the remaining 6 charges.

Office of Commissioner of Police