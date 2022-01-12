Former Governor-General Sir Carlyle Glean GCMG will be afforded a State Funeral in keeping with Government’s policy on state and official funerals.

The funeral is scheduled for 1 pm on Tuesday, 18 January at St Peter’s Catholic Church in Gouyave, St John.

The proceedings will include official tributes by Governor-General Her Excellency, Dame Cecile La Grenade and Prime Minister Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell.

Prior to Tuesday’s funeral, the body of Sir Carlyle will lie in state at the Parliament Building, Mt Wheldale from 10 am to 4 pm on Monday, 17 January. During that period, the public is invited to bid farewell to the former Governor-General. All Covid-19 protocols will be enforced for the safety of persons in attendance, and Government solicits the cooperation of the general public in this regard.

There will be condolence books at the church and Parliament Building for persons wishing to share their messages with the family. An online condolence book has also been created and can be accessed directly via the following link https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/CarlyleGlean/. Alternatively, persons can access the book via the GIS Facebook page.

As a mark of respect for the late former Governor-General, flags will be flown at half-mast from sunrise on Sunday, 16 January until sundown on the day of the funeral.

The family will host evening prayers followed by tributes on Monday, 17 January at 6 pm at the St Peter’s Catholic Church, Gouyave. The body of the late Sir Carlyle Glean will be entombed at the Douglaston Cemetery.

All events can be viewed live via GIS platforms.

GIS