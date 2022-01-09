The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force advises the general public and in particular motorists that Matthew Street, St George’s, will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7 am to 7 pm on Sunday, 9 January 2022.

This closure is necessary to facilitate construction work in the vicinity of Sendall Tunnel where heavy equipment would be used. Members of the public are therefore advised to use alternative routes.

The Traffic Department apologises for any inconvenience caused and anticipates the cooperation of everyone.

Office of Commissioner of Police