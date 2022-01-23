The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) is interested in conducting an audit of its Human Resources (HR) Department.

NAWASA is a statutory body responsible for the production and distribution of potable water and the collection and disposal of wastewater throughout the State of Grenada.

BACKGROUND

NAWASA’s current staffing is 229 which includes long-term contracted staff. There are 6 established positions within the HR Department detailed hereunder:

Human Resources Manager

Assistant Manager Human Resources (vacant)

Administrative Assistants (2)

Documentation Clerk

Receptionist

Office Driver

NAWASA is committed to providing high quality efficient services and benefits to employees. It is therefore essential to conduct an evaluation of its HR Department at this juncture, whereby established processes are re-evaluated to determine practicability and efficiency.

AUDIT REQUIREMENTS

The Auditor shall report to the Board of Directors and shall review the Human Resources Department’s competencies, namely:

Evaluate the recruitment and selection process

Training and Development policies

Succession Planning

Company Brand and Culture

Safety and Health

Compliance with the relevant Employment Acts and Industrial Agreements

Review the procedures and processes of the various job titles/functions within the Human Resources Department

Evaluate the adherence to established procedures and policies

This will be a 3-month contract with a fixed fee, commensurate with qualifications and experience.

The Auditor shall report to the Board on the efficiency of the Department in the competencies detailed above and make recommendations on streamlining processes where necessary.

Further information can be provided by contacting the Corporate Secretary on telephone number 473-440-2155.

Proposals should be submitted on or before 15 February 2022, and should be addressed as follows:

The General Manager

Audit – Human Resources Department

National Water & Sewerage Authority

PO Box 392

Lucas Street

St George’s, Grenada