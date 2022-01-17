by Dr Justine K Collins

“Tracing British West Indian Slavery” provides a legal historical insight into colonial laws on enslavement and the plantation system in the British West Indies.

It is a work of comparative legal history of the English-Speaking Caribbean which concentrates on how the laws of England served to catalyse the slavery laws and also legislation pertaining to post-emancipation societies. The book illustrates how these “borrowed” laws from England not only developed colonial slavery laws within the English-speaking Caribbean but also inspired the slavery codes of a number of North American plantation systems. The cusp of the work focuses on the interconnectivities among the English-speaking slave holding Atlantic and how persons (free and unfree) moved throughout the system and brought laws with them which greatly affected the various slave societies. The book is available for purchase on Amazon and Routledge’s websites.

Dr Collins is a Grenadian native from Grand Anse Valley, St George. She is a former student of the Anglican High School and the TA Marryshow Community College. Upon finishing her A’Level studies she embarked on her tertiary education in the UK, Japan and finally Frankfurt, Germany where she recently completed her Doctoral degree in Law and History. Her book is the result of the research she did whilst doing her PhD which involved archival work in Antigua, Barbados, Trinidad, Australia, USA and England. Dr Collins chose to write on this topic as it involved an in-depth analysis of the history of slavery laws of the English-speaking Caribbean which she believes is important and educational for the region and those interested in our past.