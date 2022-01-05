The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force advises the general public and in particular motorists that the River Road Public Road, St George, is closed to vehicular traffic IMMEDIATELY from Wednesday, 5 January 2021.

This closure is due to an unfolding situation of the undermining of the roadway with progressive collapse and rack along the road surface which poses a serious risk to the general public.

As a result of this, traffic leaving and entering the town of St George, has been diverted to Mt Rush Public Road. Members of the motoring public are encouraged to exercise due care and caution while using this roadway due to an increase in the volume of traffic.

The Traffic Department apologises for any inconvenience caused and anticipates the cooperation of everyone.

Office of Commissioner of Police