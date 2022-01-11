by Linda Straker

Currently no minors hospitalised with Covid-19

Almost 1,600 students vaccinated against Covid-19

First wave fuelled by Delta variant; second wave began shortly after Christmas season

National data shows most hospitalised cases are unvaccinated

A significant number of people affected with Covid-19 in Grenada’s second wave are under the age of 18.

“What I can tell you, is that of the active persons we currently have 11.5% of the persons are under the age of 18 and that is usually the school-age,” Dr Myanna Charles, Senior Medical Officer disclosed during the Tuesday, 11 January 2022 post-cabinet briefing.

There are currently no minors hospitalised with Covid-19.

As of 10 January, Grenada had 2,286 active cases and, based on sequencing, the cases are fuelled by the Omicron variant. That second wave began shortly after the Christmas season when there were several mass gathering social events.

The island’s first wave was fuelled by the Delta Variant and occurred after various mass gathering events in late July and early August 2021.

As it relates to vaccinations, less than 10% of students are vaccinated despite the country offering vaccination for students who have reached the age of 12. “Our data shows that almost 1,600 students have been vaccinated against Covid-19,” she said, praising the parents who allowed their children to be inoculated.

“I will take to take this opportunity to commend those parents who saw the need for the urgency of vaccination. That is the way out. Vaccination is the way out and these latest variants are showing us that, the latest variant is showing us that,” she said, referring to national data which shows that most of the hospitalized cases are unvaccinated.

There are no more than 25,000 students on the island attending primary and secondary schools and they have been negatively affected by Covid-19 because of the measures put in place to contain and control the spread of the virus since it was first detected on the island in March 2020.

For the past 2 years students have not been able to attend classes in the in-person format before Covid-19 but instead had to experience a blended approach of online and in-person classes.