Republic Bank continues to support Grenadian Nationals pursuing higher education through the UWI Open Campus Programme.

Fourteen students received bursaries valued at EC$13,268 to assist with tuition for this new semester. Ten (10) of the 14 students are recurring applicants, while 4 are new. Last September, 28 students received bursaries to assist with Semester I tuition, bringing the total funds disbursed for the academic year 2021/22 to $39,803.

Each year, the Bank allocates $40,000 to assist aspiring Grenadians who are desirous of attaining a degree but otherwise might be unable to do so. This is in keeping with its social investment programme, the Power to Make A Difference. The Bursary programme was introduced in 2007 and supplements the Republic Bank Scholarship, which affords one student the opportunity to study at any of the UWI campuses located in Jamaica, Trinidad and Barbados. The yearly allocation for the scholarship programme is $20,000 up to a maximum of 3 years.

Qualifying criteria for either of these programmes can be obtained from the Bank’s website, www.republicgrenada.com; or, by contacting the UWI Open Campus Centre, located at Marryshow House, HA Blaize Street, St George’s.

Republic Bank remains committed to youth development through education, as wishes the students continued success.

Republic Bank