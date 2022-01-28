Job Title: Administrative Coordinator
Location: SOL EC LTD. – Grenada
Job Description:
- Receives orders for fuel and lubricants via telephone and email
- Proactively follows up on customers for payment
In addition:
- Receives payments from customers
- Prepares daily bank deposit
- Schedules collections by messenger/Sales Representative
- Assists Management Team with various administrative duties as necessary
- Screens phone calls as directed and routes callers to the appropriate party
- Greets and assists visitors to the office
- Maintains a polite and professional communication via phone, email, and other customer touch points
- Handling office tasks, including, filing, generating reports as directed, setting up meetings on behalf of managers, and ordering office and supplies
- Following up and assisting in resolving customer complaints
- Be sufficiently knowledgeable on our products to answer customer queries related to products
- Provide feedback on the efficiency on the customer service department
- Ensuring the office is well-maintained and organized
- Assisting with special projects
- Delegating tasks and ensuring that they are completed in accordance with existing policies and procedures
- Be responsible and proactive in Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) issues that affect the staff, the office environment, customers and distributors
- Ensure that HSSE and other company policies are adhered to at customers’ sites
- Assists with reconciling inventories
- Assists with dispatch of white oils and lubricants orders
- Ability to solve problems and find solutions for customers
- Any other tasks as assigned
Job Candidate Requirements:
- Minimum High School diploma with relevant advanced tertiary level courses in accounting or administration
- Well organised; numerate
- A pleasant disposition with excellent written and communication skills
- Shows confidence when dealing with customers
- Driver’s licence will be an asset
Submit CVs to email: [email protected]
Deadline for submissions: Friday, 4 February 2022.