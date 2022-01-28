Job Title: Plant Attendant
Employer: SOL EC LTD.
Location: Grand Mal Depot(s), Grand Mal, Grenada
Reports to: Facilities Supervisor
Subordinates: None
Purpose: To assure the safe and efficient day to day functioning of the SOL EC LTD.’ Grenada operated facilities.
Principle Accountabilities:
- Assure the highest level of safety awareness and practices at all times
- Maintain depot oil water interceptor by way of cleaning
- Ensure that all product waste is disposed of safely to group standards and that proper records are made, kept and forwarded, through Facility Supervisor, to central files
- Check all product storage vessels and equipment for leaks/faults and maintain all areas free of oil
- Ensure safety and perimeter fences are free of vines and vegetation
- Ensure that the depot is maintained in a clean condition at all times ie good housekeeping
- Carry out daily preventive maintenance as directed on all drains, sumps, pipelines, fire systems, depot pumps and other equipment
- Attend safety and toolbox meetings and execute tasks as assigned
- Assist with and/or perform daily tank dips
- Assist with product receiving and/or transfer operations
- Assist with the monitoring and recording of pipeline pressures during transfers
- Perform scheduled maintenance, assist with scheduled inspections and general upkeep of depot plant and vehicles including off-road vehicles such as forklifts, trolley jacks, and the like
- Carry out daily depot inspections and alert Facility/Operations Supervisor of all pertinent issues
- Ensure that all HSSE standards and practices are complied with in all work-related activities
- Ensure the bulk storage tanks are drained of water every day and accurate records kept
- Assist with and/or participate in emergency exercises and drills at SOL EC Ltd’ facilities as required, both Grenada and Carriacou
- Assist in the preparation of operations improvement initiatives and execute related tasks as assigned
- Contribute to the ongoing development and refinement of all maintenance strategies and demonstrate commitment to those implemented
- Participate in Specific annual training in the areas of loading and discharging from ships and trucks, pipeline operations, tank dipping, fire fighting equipment & electrostatic ignition
- Attend scheduled and ‘on the spot’ toolbox meetings as appropriate – not less than one per week to be signed off by the Facilities Supervisor and kept in centralised files
- Ensure physical storage conditions for fuels (bulk vessels), tooling, parts and equipment and other stock items remain at the required standards
- Responsible for washing/cleaning of fleet
- Participate in special drills and exercises such as annual oil spill exercise. Such exercises and drills may be in collaboration with other oil companies and the emergency services
- Assure fire pump is tested daily. Assure integrity of fire lines is not compromised and if so, report and follow up to ensure fire fighting capability remains as per design intent
- Check all fire extinguishers weekly and ensure maintenance checks are carried out and records kept
- Check and ensure the fire water tank remains full
- Ensure, through recorded tests that all back up pumps and equipment remain in working order. All records to be forwarded, through Facilities Supervisor to central files
- Ensure cleanliness of LPG cylinders before deliveries
- Assist with the crushing of out-of-service LPG cylinders
Qualification Requirements:
- A sound secondary education with qualification from a technical college or institution
- 3 to 5 years working in an industrial facility
Other Competency Requirements:
- Must be computer literate
- A practical operator with a proven ability to get things done competently and on time
- Have mechanical and electrical aptitude
- Able to self plan and deliver results
- Demonstrates enthusiasm and an attitude to work well with others in teams
- Excellent interpersonal relationships
- HSSE and Emergency Codes compliance
Submit CVs to email: [email protected]
Deadline for submissions: Friday, 4 February 2022.