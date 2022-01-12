SIFH Group is looking to fill various positions by experienced and qualified candidates. Please email your applications via email to [email protected].
The closing date for applications is 31 January 2022. Only suitable applicants will be acknowledged:
- Accountant
- Accounts Assistant
- Accounts Assistant/Inventory Control (Industrial Location)
ACCOUNTANT
Core Function: To supervise the accounting function, ensuring that all daily transactions are recorded and analysed correctly for the preparation of reports and financial statements
Reporting To: Finance Manager
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Enter all accounting data as delegated
- Prepare supporting information for account entries as required
- Reconcile daily payments and prepare corresponding deposits and postings
- Prepare accurate costing information
- Maintain physical and electronic accounting information files
- Reconcile monthly general ledger accounts as delegated
- Continually monitor all accounting modules for discrepancies and resolve immediately
- Participate in routinely scheduled stock takes
- Liaise with internal and external entities in a professional manner
- Preparation of internal management, board and external reports
- Prepare or assist with the preparation of monthly and yearly financial statements as delegated
- Recommends financial actions by analysing accounting options
- Maintains accounting controls by preparing and recommending policies and procedures
- Participate in management information systems improvement projects
- Ensure all management information systems are kept up to date base on guidelines
- Assist with yearly audits
- Assist the Sales Department as needed
- Provide support to the Assistant to the Managing Director in purchasing, import/export and human resources as needed
- Supervise staff and activities of the accounts department
- Provide support to the Finance Manager in all of his responsibilities and any other duties assigned by Management
Core Skills:
- Good analytical and interpersonal skills
- Ability to function with minimum supervision
- Ability to multi task in a dynamic environment
- Proactive and adaptable nature
- Deadline driven and task oriented
- Intermediary knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel
- A team player
ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT
Qualifications:
The successful candidate must possess the following:
- Completion of Level 1 ACCA or Level 2 CGA. Candidates with an Associate Degree or other Tertiary level training in the field of Accounting will be considered
- At least 2 years working experience preferably in an Accounting position
Functions:
- To ensure that all daily transactions are processed accurately and in stipulated timelines
- To professionally liaise with all internal and external entities
- To assist in the preparation of accounting, management, and financial information
- To prepare monthly account reconciliations
- To assist with yearly financial audit
Core Requirements:
- Good analytical and interpersonal skills
- Ability to function with minimum supervision
- Ability to multitask in a dynamic environment
- Proactive and adaptable nature
- Deadline driven and task-oriented
- Intermediary knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel is required
- A basic knowledge of Microsoft Access would be an asset
- A team player
ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT/INVENTORY CONTROL
Qualifications:
The successful candidate must possess the following:
- Completion of Level 1 ACCA or Level 2 CGA. Candidates with an Associate Degree or other Tertiary level training in the field of Accounting will be considered
- At least 2 years working experience preferably in an Accounting position
Functions:
- To ensure that all daily transactions are processed accurately and in stipulated timelines
- To professionally liaise with all internal and external entities
- To assist in the preparation of accounting, management and financial information
- To prepare monthly account reconciliations
- To assist with yearly financial audit
Core Requirements:
- Good analytical and interpersonal skills
- Ability to function with minimum supervision
- Ability to multitask in a dynamic environment
- Proactive and adaptable nature
- Deadline driven and task-oriented
- Intermediary knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel is required
- Microsoft Access and Industrial experience is an asset
- Must be able to lift 50 lbs
