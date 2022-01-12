SIFH Group is looking to fill various positions by experienced and qualified candidates. Please email your applications via email to [email protected].

The closing date for applications is 31 January 2022. Only suitable applicants will be acknowledged:

Accountant Accounts Assistant Accounts Assistant/Inventory Control (Industrial Location)

ACCOUNTANT

Core Function: To supervise the accounting function, ensuring that all daily transactions are recorded and analysed correctly for the preparation of reports and financial statements

Reporting To: Finance Manager

Duties and Responsibilities:

Enter all accounting data as delegated

Prepare supporting information for account entries as required

Reconcile daily payments and prepare corresponding deposits and postings

Prepare accurate costing information

Maintain physical and electronic accounting information files

Reconcile monthly general ledger accounts as delegated

Continually monitor all accounting modules for discrepancies and resolve immediately

Participate in routinely scheduled stock takes

Liaise with internal and external entities in a professional manner

Preparation of internal management, board and external reports

Prepare or assist with the preparation of monthly and yearly financial statements as delegated

Recommends financial actions by analysing accounting options

Maintains accounting controls by preparing and recommending policies and procedures

Participate in management information systems improvement projects

Ensure all management information systems are kept up to date base on guidelines

Assist with yearly audits

Assist the Sales Department as needed

Provide support to the Assistant to the Managing Director in purchasing, import/export and human resources as needed

Supervise staff and activities of the accounts department

Provide support to the Finance Manager in all of his responsibilities and any other duties assigned by Management

Core Skills:

Good analytical and interpersonal skills

Ability to function with minimum supervision

Ability to multi task in a dynamic environment

Proactive and adaptable nature

Deadline driven and task oriented

Intermediary knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel

A team player

ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT

Qualifications:

The successful candidate must possess the following:

Completion of Level 1 ACCA or Level 2 CGA. Candidates with an Associate Degree or other Tertiary level training in the field of Accounting will be considered

At least 2 years working experience preferably in an Accounting position

Functions:

To ensure that all daily transactions are processed accurately and in stipulated timelines

To professionally liaise with all internal and external entities

To assist in the preparation of accounting, management, and financial information

To prepare monthly account reconciliations

To assist with yearly financial audit

Core Requirements:

Good analytical and interpersonal skills

Ability to function with minimum supervision

Ability to multitask in a dynamic environment

Proactive and adaptable nature

Deadline driven and task-oriented

Intermediary knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel is required

A basic knowledge of Microsoft Access would be an asset

A team player

ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT/INVENTORY CONTROL

Must be able to lift 50 lbs