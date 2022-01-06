The Grenada Chocolate Company is seeking to hire a General Manager. Details on the responsibilities and requirements below. If you see yourself in this role, please send your cover letter and CV to [email protected] Deadline for applications is 14 January 2022.

Responsibilities

– Consistently meet production targets for bars, ground chocolate, nibs, whole roasted beans through effective goal setting and implementation. Ensure everyone knows their roles and responsibilities (while prioritising safety above all else!), allow opportunities for team’s voices to be considered, and to jump hurdle upon hurdle to ensure the team delivers upon its deadlines and promises. Anticipate the needs of your team. When speed bumps emerge you roll with it without making unnecessary sacrifices that will prevent us from reaching our long-term goals. You’re known for your positive, active listening, team-oriented, can-do leadership style Safety & Quality – Working with the production coordinators and co-founder, implement systems to continue following the company recipes each year. Ensure that team members have proper PPE, safety procedures, and follow protocols each day so that we work towards our zero-injury goals

– Your commitment to quality is obvious through the processes you’ve designed to ensure your team is making products you can stand behind. While thinking about the 2–5-year goals, you go beyond just the numbers, equipment, and team structure to also ensure we continue to attract customers from an array of sectors locally, regionally, and internationally, make award-winning chocolate, and offer a world-class factory to the public Planning – Working with your team, create and maintain a strategic daily, weekly, monthly production plan that has been vetted across the organisation so that everyone is aware of any potential hiccups along the way. Your backup plans help minimize any decrease in production. Maintain a balance between the inventory of beans, sugar, and production supplies to support production goals

– Actively research new equipment, develop, and document operational processes Leadership and Talent – Coach, mentor, and inspire a well-rounded team through leveling and growth plans so you have a deep bench of leadership to draw upon in future years. Celebrate team wins at all hands and in company monthly reports. Be the team that everyone in the organisation wants to join not just because of your cohesive team culture but because your team is known for always delivering upon its goals

Hands-on production tasks when required

Other tasks as needed

Requirements

Leadership experience – Significant years in a leadership role with timelines and manufacturing production goals with a minimum of 12 months or more team members. Preference for leading more than one team simultaneously so you have the vocabulary to handle complex cross-discipline issues. We prefer leaders who have had individuals who have reported to them for long tenures, such as 2-3 or more years

– Significant years in a leadership role with timelines and manufacturing production goals with a minimum of 12 months or more team members. Preference for leading more than one team simultaneously so you have the vocabulary to handle complex cross-discipline issues. We prefer leaders who have had individuals who have reported to them for long tenures, such as 2-3 or more years Tech savvy and analytics – Your computer skill set includes Excel/spreadsheets, the entire Google Suite QuickBooks, and a willingness to pick up new systems such as a new data warehouse system. Bonus points for any type of scripting (Python, Bash, etc.) to help with data analysis. Comfortable with emerging technologies from social media platforms to AI technology

– Your computer skill set includes Excel/spreadsheets, the entire Google Suite QuickBooks, and a willingness to pick up new systems such as a new data warehouse system. Bonus points for any type of scripting (Python, Bash, etc.) to help with data analysis. Comfortable with emerging technologies from social media platforms to AI technology Excellent communication skills – Your communication style is approachable and clear, making it easy to coordinate with your team as well as other managers across the company

A good understanding of the agricultural landscape in Grenada, as well as farming smart agriculture principles and practices.

