The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) is offering the following vehicles for sale to the general public.

VEHICLE TYPE REGISTRATION NUMBER MODEL NUMBER Isuzu D-Max Double Cab Pick up TAC 370 2008 Suzuki APV PAD 343 2009

Vehicle will be sold “as is” and NO WARRANTY is being offered.

Interested persons can make arrangements to view those vehicles at NAWASA’s Dusty Highway Office between the hours of 8 am and 3 pm Monday to Friday. Please call 444-4661 to schedule an appointment.

Bids will be accepted until Monday, 31 January 2022. The highest bid subject to the reserve price will be accepted.

