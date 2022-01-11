Two men were nabbed at Ratton Beach, St Patrick, with a total of 114 pounds of compressed cannabis with an estimated street value of EC$258,552.

Victor Vesprey, 42 years, Fisherman of Sauteurs, St Patrick; and Njazani N David, 51 years, Vincentian national residing at Golf Course, St George, were detained and are assisting police with the investigation while one man remains at large.

The men along with the drugs were discovered at the said beach on Saturday, 8 January 2022, during an operation by officers attached to the Drug Squad, Sauteurs Police Station and RRU. A fishing vessel was confiscated.

Police investigation continues.

Office of the Commissioner of Police