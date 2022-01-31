The following players have been selected to represent the Windwards Volcanoes for the first and second rounds of West Indies Championship in Trinidad & Tobago scheduled for February 2022.
- Kavem Hodge (Captain)
- Keron Cottoy (Vice-Captain)
- Denis Smith
- Devon Smith
- Kimani Melius
- Alick Athanaze
- Ryan John
- Larry Edward
- Kenneth Dember
- Shermon Lewis
- Preston McSween
- Teddy Bishop
- Darel Cyrus
- Josh Thomas
- Ackeem Auguste
Team Management Unit
- Shirley Clarke – Head Coach
- John Eugene – Assistant Coach
- Liam Sebastien – Team Manager
- Mario Christopher – Physiotherapist
The squad includes three newcomers in Grenadian leg spinner Darel Cyrus and West Indies Under-19 batting pair Teddy Bishop and Ackeem Auguste.
The team management unit has been strengthened by the inclusion of former Windward Islands Captain Liam Sebastien as Team manager and former St Lucia and Windward Islands batting stylist John Eugene as Assistant Coach. They will assist recently appointed head coach Shirley Clarke.
The Windwards Volcanoes will play Guyana Harpy Eagles from 9-12 February at Queen’s Park Oval and Trinidad Red Force from 16-19 February at the Brian Lara Academy.
