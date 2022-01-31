The following players have been selected to represent the Windwards Volcanoes for the first and second rounds of West Indies Championship in Trinidad & Tobago scheduled for February 2022.

Kavem Hodge (Captain)

Keron Cottoy (Vice-Captain)

Denis Smith

Devon Smith

Kimani Melius

Alick Athanaze

Ryan John

Larry Edward

Kenneth Dember

Shermon Lewis

Preston McSween

Teddy Bishop

Darel Cyrus

Josh Thomas

Ackeem Auguste

Team Management Unit

Shirley Clarke – Head Coach

John Eugene – Assistant Coach

Liam Sebastien – Team Manager

Mario Christopher – Physiotherapist

The squad includes three newcomers in Grenadian leg spinner Darel Cyrus and West Indies Under-19 batting pair Teddy Bishop and Ackeem Auguste.

The team management unit has been strengthened by the inclusion of former Windward Islands Captain Liam Sebastien as Team manager and former St Lucia and Windward Islands batting stylist John Eugene as Assistant Coach. They will assist recently appointed head coach Shirley Clarke.

The Windwards Volcanoes will play Guyana Harpy Eagles from 9-12 February at Queen’s Park Oval and Trinidad Red Force from 16-19 February at the Brian Lara Academy.

Windwards Cricket Inc