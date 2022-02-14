The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) encourages the general public to make use of the pay.gov.gd payment portal to pay for your Annual Motor Vehicle Licence & Inspection.

The public is further advised that whenever you present your online receipt, as proof of payment, the Motor Vehicle decal/sticker can be obtained directly at each of the Licencing and Inspection Centres.

It is highly anticipated that there will be long lines at the Ministry of Finance building on Monday, 14 February and Tuesday, 15 February.

Please make use of the online services provided. These include: paying for Property Tax, paying for Drivers Licences, etc.

Online payments on pay.gov.gd are easier and more convenient than facing the lines at the Inland Revenue Division.

Striving for greater taxpayer compliance, as we take you from “Inline to Online.”

For further information, please contact Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance via email [email protected] Also follow us on Instagram @grenadainlandrevenue and our YouTube page, Inland Revenue Division Grenada.

Comptroller, Inland Revenue Division