BACKGROUND

Ariza Credit Union is the oldest and largest Credit Union in Grenada and is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2022. Since rebranding from the Grenada Public Service Credit Union in 2016, membership has doubled and the staff complement has increased by nearly 100 percent.

The Credit Union is a leader in the sector, both in Grenada and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), as a result of implementing bold initiatives, with visionary Board members supporting the leadership team.

Digital transformation, business diversification and membership initiatives provide an exciting platform for new Executive Managers to further catapult Ariza Credit Union forward.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE:

To fill Executive Management vacancies by engaging a Human Resource Consultant (hereinafter ‘The Consultant’) to provide technical assistance and advice to the Search & Recruitment Committee (hereinafter ‘The Committee.’)

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERTISE REQUIRED:

Relevant experience in managing Executive Search and Recruitment activities

Experience in Board relations

Master’s Degree in Human Resource Management, Psychology, or related field

Exceptional organizational skills

Ability to manage assignments effectively, consistently ensuring timeliness and quality of work with minimum supervision

Competent in the use of collaboration software and tools

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

SUBMISSION OF REQUEST FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Interested consultants should submit their request for further information via email to [email protected] with subject line “Request – HR Consultant – Executive Search.”

Closing date for receipt of proposals: Friday, 4 March 2022