The British High Commission in St George’s handed over a Hikvision Walk-Through Temperature Scanner to the Ministry of Health as part of the UK Government’s ongoing support to the Government of Grenada in its Covid-19 response.

Representing the Ministry of Health at the handover were Minister Nickolas Steele and Permanent Secretary Ann Isaac, who were both very pleased to accept this important piece of equipment.

The scanner will be installed at one of Grenada’s main ports of entry and will provide an advanced and reliable method of screening incoming travellers for elevated body temperatures.

Wendy Freeman, Resident British Commissioner to Grenada said, “I’m very happy to be able today to welcome the Hon. Minister of Health and his Permanent Secretary to the British High Commission to handover this walk-through temperature scanner for the Ministry of Health for use at a port of entry. It is a gift from the UK government.

I also want to pay tribute to the Minister and his team for their work in ensuring our safety in these Covid times and for managing the situation so well, including the vaccine rollout and the public awareness campaign. It is so important for us all to get vaccinated, for our own safety, for the safety of our family and friends, and for the safety of the country. We know that no one is safe until we are all safe.

The UK is proud to have assisted Government of Grenada with vaccines both through COVAX and bilaterally, and with a consignment of masks from the UK company Astra Zeneca. Another consignment of Personal Protective Equipment from the UK’s Department of Health is also expected to arrive soon.

I look forward to continuing this support and co-operation with the Ministry of Health this year.”

British High Commission in St George’s