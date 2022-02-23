by Linda Straker

Culture Minister Yolande Bain-Horsford has confirmed that Grenada’s 2022 carnival celebrations, taking place on 8 and 9 August, will adopt a blended approach of in-person participation and virtual involvement.

“I can now announce with confidence…I am proud, and I am happy that Spicemas 2022 will be on August 08th and 09th 2022. Spicemas 2022 will take on a blended approach with in-house and virtual audiences. There will be a heavy emphasis on preserving our culture and mitigating risk. The Covid-19 protocol will be in place in accordance with the national policy,” she said in a news conference on Tuesday, 22 February 2022.

Grenada canceled carnival activities in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Grenada, like the rest of the world, is dealing with the wide-ranging effects of Covid-19, not only on public health and the local economy but also our way of life. While great effort has been made by the local authorities to manage the spread of this disease, an event, the size, and nature of our carnival can give rise to the often-touted “second wave” of Covid-19 and further impact the lives and livelihoods of Grenadians,” said a media release from the Spicemas Corporation (SMC) on 5 May 2020.

Parliament eventually approved legislation removing the designated carnival days as holidays but hundred of citizens defied the legislature and took to the streets playing the traditional jab-jab mas.

Bain-Horsford said that the Government has been very concerned about the economic, social, and psycho-social implications that not having carnival has had on people, and if not held for a third year there can be further implications.

She explained that the Spicemas Corporation which is the body responsible for administering and managing carnival was mandated to explore the possibility of having a carnival this year being mindful of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“So, to this end, the Corporation presented an initial proposal to Cabinet, and I must say that the Cabinet was very impressed with the proposal and the quality of work they have done in planning for the return of Spicemas.” She explained that Cabinet did not accept the proposal as presented but adjustments were made after the presentation. The management of SMC held consultations with various stakeholders before presenting the proposal.

The news of Spicemas 2022 came hours after the Government confirmed that Carriacou will be having its carnival celebrations before the start of the traditional Lenten period.