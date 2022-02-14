The Government of the People’s Republic of China in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, is offering scholarships for study in Chinese Universities for Undergraduate programmes, Master’s programmes or Doctoral programmes for the academic year 2022/2023.

DEADLINE: on or before 16 February 2022

For further information please contact the Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education/ Human Resource Development, at telephone number 473-440-2737/417-9762 or via email [email protected] or [email protected]

Eligibility

All applicants MUST:

Be in good health (mentally and physically)

Be a citizen of Grenada

Be willing to learn the Chinese Language for the first year as the course of study will be taught in Chinese

Be a high school graduate under 25 years when applying for undergraduate programmes

Be a bachelor’s degree holder under 35 years when applying for master’s programmes

Be a master’s degree holder under 40 years when applying for doctoral programmes

Be a high school graduate (at least) under 45 years when applying for general scholar programmes

Be a master’s degree holder or an associate professor (or above) under the age of 50 when applying for senior scholar programmes

Meet the admission requirements of the applied universities in terms of academic ability, language proficiency and other relevant criteria

Have acquired the Chinese proficiency of HSK Level 3 when applying for Chinese-taught undergraduate or general scholar programmes

Have acquired the Chinese proficiency of HSK Level 3 when applying for Chinese-taught senior scholar programmes

Have acquired the Chinese proficiency of HSK Level 4 when applying for Chinese-taught master’s or doctoral programmes

All applicants are required to:

Fill out and submit an application form for Chinese Government Scholarship

Fill out and submit the Foreigner Physical Examination Form online and upload all application documents online through the website www.campuschina.org



online and upload all application documents online through the website Produce certified copy of Passport Bio-data (front) page. Passport MUST NOT expire before 1 March 2023

expire before 1 March 2023 Produce certified copy of highest academic certificate

Certified copy of academic transcripts

Certified copy of Language qualification certificates Applicants for Chinese-taught programmes must submit valid HSK reports in accordance with the corresponding Chinese proficiency requirements Applicants for other language-taught programmes must provide relevant language proficiency certificates according to the universities’ requirements, like IELTS or TOFEL report

Two (2) letters of recommendation from professors or associate professors

letters of recommendation from professors or associate professors Research Proposal/Study Plan (minimum of 200 words for undergraduates, 500 words for non-degree students, and 800 words for postgraduates)

Applicants will be required to:

Describe how acquiring this academic degree will directly impact and enhance their professional skills in their current job position or future career Explain how they intend to apply the acquired knowledge and experience in the specific field of study that they will pursue to the development of their country

Applicants of music study are requested to submit a CD of their work Applicants for fine arts programmes are to submit a CD of their work which includes sketches, two colour paintings and two other pieces of work Submit a valid non-criminal record report no more than 6 months old, prior to submission Pre–admission letter from Chinese Government Scholarship Universities selected on the application form



PLEASE NOTE: Uploaded supporting documents must be done using a professional device to scan documents and ensure they are clear, certified and valid.

Please read ALL the instructions carefully before applying for the scholarship

Step 1: Visit “CSC Study in China” website and click “Scholarship Application for Students” at www.campuschina.org

Register an account through [CREATE AN ACCOUNT] and log in with your account.

Step 2: Input Personal Details Click “Edit Personal Details” and finish inputting personal details by filling in all the information, verifying and saving the information After the completion of this section, return to the previous page by clicking “Finish” and start filling in your application information

Step 3: Select the correct “Programme Category”

Please select Programme Category “Type A”

Step 4: Input the correct Agency Number

Your Agency Number is: 3081

Programme Category and Agency Number are directly matched, both are mandatory for online application

After inputting agency number, the matched agency name will automatically show on the page. As Programme Category and Agency Number are directly matched, application processing authorities will not receive your online application if the programme category or agency number are not correct.

Step 5: Input Application Information

Next, please move on to the section of “Language Proficiency and Study Plan” and upload “Supporting Documents” as requested, then click “Submit” to complete the application. Check each part of your application carefully before submission. Please ensure that all the information and uploaded documents are valid and accurate.

When applicants of “Type A” application choose the “Preferences of Institutes”, the system will automatically match the available universities according to the selected “Student Category, Preferred teaching language and Major Applying for.” With any inquiry concerning the available majors of each university, please visit the following website. http://wwwcampuschinaorg/universities/indexhtml

“Catalog of Discipline Field, First-level Discipline, Specialty” is available from the “Help”, applicants could download the file to identify the relation between Discipline and Major.

Step 6: Once submitted, amendments cannot be made on “Personal Details” and “Application Information” Before the application is processed by the processing authorities, applicants can revoke the submitted application by clicking “Withdraw” and edit the application. After revoking the application, applicants must re-submit after re-editing, or the application will not be processed. Once the application is processed, it cannot be revoked.

Step 7: Click” Print the Application Form” and download the form

Please use Firefox or Internet Explorer. For applicants using Internet Explorer, please close the “compatible view mode” function ahead of editing.

Applicants MUST Print ALL application documents and submit 3 copies of each to the Scholarship Desk, at the Ministry of Education/Human Resource Development.

Certified copy of Passport Bio-data (front) Page Passport must not expire before 1 March 2023

Three (3) Passport size photographs

Passport size photographs Certified copies of highest diploma

diploma Certified copy of academic transcripts

Research Proposal/Study Plan (minimum of 200 words for undergraduates, 500 words for non-degree students, and 800 words for postgraduates)

