The British High Commission in St George’s in partnership with the Division of Youth Development & Ministry of Education, invite the participation of Secondary School Students in a Creative Art Competition on the theme: “Portraying the Commonwealth Games and its values.”

About the Competition:

Students between the ages of 12 and 16 are encouraged to enter by submitting art pieces in the form of paintings, drawings, collages etc. New or recycled materials can be used to complete this project. Innovation and creativity encouraged.

The completed projects should be submitted to the art teacher in each school.

On Commonwealth Day (14 March 2022), the winner will be announced and prizes presented to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd places. Prizes: Microsoft Surface Laptop (1st place) Samsung Galaxy Tablet (2nd place) Deluxe Art Set (3rd place)

Judging Criteria:

Relevance to theme and task

Creativity and uniqueness

Evidence of research

Overall aesthetic of art piece

Deadline to submit entries: Wednesday, 7 March 2022. NB: Size should be no smaller than A3 and no larger than A1.

British High Commission in St George’s