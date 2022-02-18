The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) wishes to advise of a correction to dates of the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment™ (CPEA™) examinations and CVQ* assessments published in a press release dated 3 February 2022.

CPEA™ examinations will be administered on 12 and 13 May 2022 and Caribbean Vocational Qualification* (CVQ*) assessments will be conducted between May and June 2022. Dates of CVQ* assessments will be determined by individual participating territories.

All other examination dates remain the same. Official timetables are available at www.cxc.org/download-timetables.

CXC® apologises for any inconvenience caused.

