The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) advises that the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination® (CAPE®), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate® (CSEC®) and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence® (CCLSC®) examinations will be administered in their original format, that is, for CAPE® and CSEC® Papers 01, 02 and 031/School-Based Assessments (SBAs) or Paper 032 for private candidates, and for CCSLC®, Papers 01 and 031/School-Based Assessments.

CXC® will maintain the strategy of 100% SBA moderation across all centres, for all subjects in 2022.

Examination dates are as follows:

May/June CAPE® examinations: 2 May – 10 June 2022

May/June CSEC®: 2 May – 3 June 2022

CCSLC® examinations: 6 – 9 June 2022

CPEA® examinations: 27 – 28 May 2022

Caribbean Vocational Qualification* (CVQ*) assessment will be conducted between May and July 2022. Dates will be determined by individual participating territories.

Official timetables are available at www.cxc.org/download-timetables.

CXC® has once again put concessions in place to support students in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. These include:

School Based Assessments (SBAs) – The reductions to SBA Requirements made in 2021, as much as 50% in some subjects, were maintained

– The reductions to SBA Requirements made in 2021, as much as 50% in some subjects, were maintained Option to Defer – The deferral strategy has been extended for use any time prior to the administration of a subject. Candidates will be able to defer to January or June 2023, whenever the subject is administered

As we look ahead to 2023, CXC® continues to work with regional Ministries of Education on its digital transformation strategy. Plans are currently underway to begin administering all Paper 01 examinations electronically in 2023.

Students may visit www.cxc.org/student-central for all official news and updates from CXC®.

CXC