Glenda Teka, 43 years, Labourer of Grenville Vale, St George was arrested, formally charged and cautioned by officers attached to the Special Victims Unit for the offence of permitting the defilement of a female under 15 years.

The offence was committed between 15 November 2021 and 30 January 2022.

Teka was granted bail in the sum of EC$8,000 with one surety and is due to appear before the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 28 April 2022.

Office of Commissioner of Police