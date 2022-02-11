The Grenada Food & Nutrition Council’s annual daycare survey begins next Monday, 14 February.

Nutrition officers will visit 45 daycares on mainland and 2 in Carriacou, where they will assess the children’s nutritional status through weight and height measurements. Only children who fall within the accepted daycare age 6 months to 3 years will be assessed. The goal of the survey is to ensure that children at daycares are growing well for their age and are of normal nutritional status.

This year’s daycare survey includes government-owned, government-assisted and private daycares. The survey runs until 16 March, after which official reports will be presented to each participating daycare and a summative report is sent to the Ministries of Social Development and Health and the Central Statistics department. Children who are identified as having abnormal nutritional status (underweight, stunted, overweight, obese) will receive one-on-one assistance through GFNC’s nutritionists and nutrition officers. The annual daycare survey is part of the Grenada Food & Nutrition Council’s surveillance programme.

