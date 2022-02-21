Continuing a proud tradition, in 2022, Grenlec partnered with celebrated designers to present a tribute to Grenadian artists and artisans as our nation celebrated its 48th Anniversary of Independence.

The displays featured the work of Grenadian artists and artisans. They were exhibited for public viewing at Grenlec’s Customer Care Centres at Carriacou, Grenville, Bruce Street and Grand Anse. As its contribution to the national celebrations, since 2012, Grenlec has been honoured to partner with floral designers, floriculturists and artists to present spectacular floral art creations and designer displays featuring the products and culture of our people.

With the passing of Grenada’s 48th year of Independence, Grenlec reflects on the 9-year history (2012 – 2020) of its iconic Lantern Floral Exposition and expresses special thanks to the designers and creative teams that put together the displays over the years.

“We thank the designers, who have allowed Grenlec to present these beautiful creations that we’ve all enjoyed over the years. In 2022, we were delighted to showcase these beautiful works of art, under the theme ‘Made in Grenada’ and salute the designers’ creative talent and execution,” stated Prudence Greenidge, Corporate Communications Manager at Grenlec.

Grenlec invites the general public to celebrate our designers and Grenadian culture by viewing the displays on the Company’s website and social media pages.

Grenlec